Russian Plane Violates Japanese Airspace off Hokkaido

Tokyo, Sept. 12 (Jiji Press)--An An-26 aircraft of Russia intruded into Japanese airspace twice off Cape Shiretoko in the northernmost Japan prefecture of Hokkaido on Sunday morning, Japan's Defense Ministry said.

In October last year, a Russian Mi8 helicopter violated the same Japanese airspace.

The An-26 could be a commercial aircraft, the ministry said, adding that it is investigating the purpose of the flight and other details.

The Japanese Air Self-Defense Force scrambled fighter jets, which gave warnings to the An-26. But the Russian plane intruded into the Japanese airspace around 9:37 a.m. (12:37 a.m. GMT) and around 9:58 a.m., the ministry said.

An-26 planes are mainly used for transportation, according to the ministry.

