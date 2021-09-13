N. Korea Succeeds in Long-Range Cruise Missile Tests

Newsfrom Japan

Seoul, Sept. 13 (Jiji Press)--North Korea succeeded in long-range cruise missile tests on Saturday and Sunday, the country's state-run Korean Central News Agency said Monday.

The new-type missiles hit targets 1,500 kilometers away after flying for 7,580 seconds, or two hours, six minutes and 20 seconds, along the oval and figure-eight flight orbits in the air over North Korea's territorial land and waters, according to the KCNA.

This was the first missile launch by North Korea since March.

The weekend missile tests were watched by Pak Jong Chon, who recently became a member of the presidium of the Political Bureau of the Central Committee of the Workers' Party of Korea and secretary of the committee. North Korea's top leader, Kim Jong Un, was absent.

The missiles met all design demands, including those related to the thrust of the new engine, the missile flight controllability and the accuracy of hitting targets, the KCNA said.

