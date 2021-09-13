Japan's Total Coronavirus Cases Reach 1.64 M.

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Sept. 13 (Jiji Press)--The cumulative number of novel coronavirus infection cases in Japan, including among cruise ship passengers and crew members, rose 66,520 from a week before to reach 1,641,705 as of 10 a.m. Monday (1 a.m. GMT).

But the rise was substantially smaller than the preceding week's 115,219.

By prefecture, Osaka logged the largest weekly gain of 9,793, followed by Tokyo at 9,688, Aichi at 7,721, Kanagawa at 5,971 and Saitama at 4,412.

Japan's COVID-19 death toll rose by 445 to 16,817. The weekly growth expanded by 44 from the preceding week.

