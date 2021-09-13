LDP's Kishida Stresses Need to Counter China

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Sept. 13 (Jiji Press)--Fumio Kishida, 64, who will run for president of Japan's ruling Liberal Democratic Party, on Monday stressed the need to counter China, whose economic and military presence is growing.

To the end, Kishida, former LDP policy chief, called for creating new posts of adviser to the prime minister in charge of human rights issues and minister for economic security, apparently in the hope of gaining support from conservative party members.

The measure is part of Kishida's foreign and defense policy promises for the party's Sept. 29 leadership election, whose campaign period will start Friday. The winner will succeed outgoing President Yoshihide Suga, the country's prime minister.

At a press conference Monday, Kishida said that those working in the areas of foreign and security affairs need to be fully prepared to do their utmost for the sake of national interests.

Referring to a planned visit to Japan by Chinese President Xi Jinping, which remains on hold because of the COVID-19 pandemic, Kishida said, "We're not in a situation to consider a detailed schedule."

