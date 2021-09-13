N. Korea's Missile Tests Threaten Peace, Security: Kato

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Sept. 13 (Jiji Press)--North Korea's reported test launches of new long-range cruise missiles would threaten the peace and security of areas surrounding Japan, Chief Cabinet Secretary Katsunobu Kato said Monday.

At a press conference, Kato also said the Japanese government has not confirmed any missile flight toward or into Japan's exclusive economic zone and that Tokyo will continue to gather information while keeping an eye on North Korea's military movements in close cooperation with Washington and Seoul.

Earlier in the day, North Korea's state-run Korean Central News Agency said the country successfully test-fired a new type of long-range cruise missile on Saturday and Sunday.

U.N. Security Council sanctions resolutions ban North Korea from firing ballistic missiles, not cruise missiles.

But the government will try to find out whether the latest tests violate a 2017 UNSC resolution that says North Korea "shall not conduct any further launches that use ballistic missile technology," informed sources said.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]