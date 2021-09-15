Suga Promotes Digital Reform in Administration

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Sept. 15 (Jiji Press)--Outgoing Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga achieved the creation of the Digital Agency, a key milestone in an effort to push ahead with the analog-to-digital shift in government services.

The novel coronavirus crisis has illuminated the delayed adoption of information technology in Japan's public sector, which was blamed for disruptions in communicating information and slowness in delivering cash handouts to people.

Japan's dependence on paper-based business processes that often require "hanko" seals to authenticate documents and commercial practices with emphasis on in-person communication also emerged as a challenge to efforts to promote remote working.

Some even called the situation as "digital defeat."

Many praised Suga for establishing the agency, launched on Sept. 1, that has taken the helm of digital reform with strong authority.

