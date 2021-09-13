Japan's Daily Coronavirus Cases Fall below 5,000

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Sept. 13 (Jiji Press)--Japan confirmed 4,171 new cases of novel coronavirus infection on Monday, with the daily count slipping below 5,000 for the first time since July 26.

The figure fell almost by half from the week-before tally of 8,227.

The number of severely ill COVID-19 patients across the country dropped by 35 from Sunday to 1,975. Fifty new deaths linked to the virus were confirmed.

The Tokyo metropolitan government said Monday that 611 novel coronavirus infection cases were reported in the Japanese capital the same day.

The daily count stood below 700 for the first time since July 12, when the tally came to 502. It fell by 357 from a week earlier, marking the 22nd consecutive day of week-on-week decline.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]