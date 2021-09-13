CDP Election Pledges to Include Dual Surname System

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Sept. 13 (Jiji Press)--Japan's main opposition Constitutional Democratic Party of Japan intends to include a plan to realize a selective dual surname system for married couples in its campaign pledges for the upcoming general election, CDP leader Yukio Edano said Monday.

The party is also set to include a plan to introduce a law aimed at allowing same-sex marriage, Edano told a press conference.

The CDP can promote policy measures through efforts by all party members, Edano said.

"This is the critical difference from the Liberal Democratic Party, which is unable to make decisions as a party although some of its members show motivation," he said.

Although some members of the ruling LDP are moving to allow married couples to use difference surnames, conservative members remain cautious about such a system, sources familiar with the situation said.

