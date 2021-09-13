Fujii Becomes Youngest Shogi Player with 3 Major Titles

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Sept. 13 (Jiji Press)--Japanese teenage shogi sensation Sota Fujii became the youngest player to hold three major titles on Monday, capturing "Eio," one of the eight major titles in professional shogi.

Fujii defeated titleholder Masayuki Toyoshima 3-2 in the best-of-five series by winning the fifth match in Tokyo.

At 19 years and one month old, Fujii eclipsed the previous record of 22 years and three months old, held by Yoshiharu Habu, now 50, who achieved the feat in 1993.

In Monday's match, Fujii beat Toyoshima, 31, in the 111th move.

The battle between the two players was very close in the middle of the match. After fending off Toyoshima's offense, Fujii charged ahead in the final stages of the match.

