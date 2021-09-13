Kishida, Takaichi Mention Japan's Enemy Base Attack Capability

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Sept. 13 (Jiji Press)--Fumio Kishida and Sanae Takaichi, both of whom will run for president of the ruling Liberal Democratic Party, mentioned on Monday Japan's possible possession of the capability to attack enemy bases.

Former LDP policy chief Kishida and former internal affairs minister Takaichi referred to the possibility after North Korea test-launched a new type of long-range cruise missile on the weekend.

Regulatory reform minister Taro Kono, who will also run in the LDP leadership race on Sept. 29, stressed the significance of improving Japan's response in such fields as cyberspace and electromagnetic waves.

"I will make efforts to strengthen (Japan's) defense capacity at a time when the missile capabilities of nearby countries are developing," Kishida told a news conference.

He said that Japan's acquisition of the capability to attack enemy bases is a "key option."

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]