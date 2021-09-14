Japan, U.S., S. Korea Officials Meet on N. Korea's Missile Tests

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Sept. 14 (Jiji Press)--Japanese, U.S. and South Korean officials agreed at a meeting in Tokyo on Tuesday to enhance cooperation among the three countries in the wake of North Korea's latest missile tests.

The Japanese participant expressed concern about a new long-range cruise missile that North Korea announced Monday it had successfully tested.

The meeting was attended by Takehiro Funakoshi, director-general of the Japanese Foreign Ministry's Asian and Oceanian Affairs Bureau, Sung Kim, U.S. special representative for North Korea, and Noh Kyu-duk, South Korea's special representative for Korean Peninsula peace and security affairs.

They confirmed that the three countries will strengthen their cooperation in terms of dialogue with and deterrence and sanctions against North Korea, according to Japanese officials.

Such a trilateral working-level meeting was previously held in Seoul in June.

