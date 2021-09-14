Creator of Tokyo Games Mascots Proud of Their Work

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Sept. 14 (Jiji Press)--The official mascots of this summer's Tokyo Olympics and Paralympics, Miraitowa and Someity, helped promote the Games although their activities were limited amid the coronavirus crisis.

The mascots "worked hard behind the scenes though they were at the mercy of the pandemic," said Ryo Taniguchi, the 47-year-old designer of the mascots.

Taniguchi began designing characters under the influence of his father, who was an illustrator. At the start of his career, Taniguchi sold on the streets handmade goods and postcards of characters he designed.

Miraitowa, the Olympics mascot featuring an indigo blue checkered pattern similar to the emblems for the Tokyo Games, and Someity, the Paralympics mascot bearing a pink checkered pattern, were chosen for the Games in a nationwide vote by Japanese elementary school children after going through strict screening.

"You have to sow the seeds for flowers to bloom," Taniguchi said.

