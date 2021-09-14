1st In-Person "Quad" Summit to Be Held Sept. 24

Newsfrom Japan

Washington, Sept. 13 (Jiji Press)--U.S. President Joe Biden will host the first in-person summit among the "Quad" nations of the United States, Japan, Australia and India on Sept. 24, the White House said Monday.

Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga, Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi will meet with Biden at the White House. The Quad framework had its first summit among the four leaders online in March.

The four leaders "will be focused on deepening our ties and advancing practical cooperation on areas such as combating COVID-19, addressing the climate crisis, partnering on emerging technologies and cyberspace, and promoting a free and open Indo-Pacific," White House press secretary Jen Psaki said in a statement.

Through the summit, the Biden administration aims to show that it is shifting the focus of its foreign and security policy from the Middle East to the Indo-Pacific region, where China's influence is growing.

Last month, the United States finished withdrawing its troops from Afghanistan to end its 20-year war with the Taliban.

