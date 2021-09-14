Japan Names New Heads of National, Tokyo Police

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Sept. 14 (Jiji Press)--The Japanese government on Tuesday appointed Itaru Nakamura as head of the National Police Agency and Yoshihiko Oishi as chief of Tokyo's Metropolitan Police Department.

The appointments were approved at the day's cabinet meeting. The new Tokyo police chief will assume office on Thursday and the new head of the NPA, the central agency of the Japanese police system, on Sept. 22.

Mitsuhiro Matsumoto, 60, the current NPA chief, and Minoru Saito, 59, the incumbent head of the MPD, will retire.

Nakamura, 58, who will become the 29th commissioner-general of the NPA, currently serves as deputy commissioner-general of the agency.

Having a long experience in criminal investigations, Nakamura has served in posts including head of the Tokyo police's criminal investigation bureau.

