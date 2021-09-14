Japan's Centenarians to Hit Record for 51st Straight Year

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Sept. 14 (Jiji Press)--The number of centenarians in Japan is expected to total 86,510 as of Wednesday, hitting a record high for the 51st consecutive year, the Ministry of Health, Labor and Welfare said Tuesday.

The figure, based on basic resident register data, is up by 6,060 from a year before, according to a report by the ministry, which was released ahead of the Respect for the Aged Day, which falls on Monday next week.

Of the people aged 100 or over, women are expected to number 76,450, accounting for nearly 90 pct of the total.

The number of centenarians stood at only 153 in 1963, when the statistics began. The total exceeded 1,000 in 1981, 10,000 in 1998 and 50,000 in 2012.

A health ministry official said that rising health consciousness and various other factors are believed to be behind the increase of centenarians in recent years.

