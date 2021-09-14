Japan Eyes Heavier Penalties for Online Abuse

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Sept. 14 (Jiji Press)--The Japanese government has drafted a plan to toughen the penalties for insults under the criminal code, in a bid to curb online abuse, Justice Minister Yoko Kamikawa said Tuesday.

Kamikawa told a press conference that she will ask the Legislative Council, an advisory panel to the minister, on Thursday to examine the draft plan.

Currently, the law stipulates "misdemeanor imprisonment without work or a petty fine" to punish insults.

The draft plan calls for the legal penalties for insults to newly include a prison term of up to one year and a fine of up to 300,000 yen.

The planned penalties compare with the penalties for defamation of a prison term of up to three years or a fine of up to 500,000 yen.

