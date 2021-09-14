Kishida Vows to Explain about Scandal-Linked LDP Funds

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Sept. 14 (Jiji Press)--Fumio Kishida, who will run for president of Japan's ruling Liberal Democratic Party, pledged Tuesday to explain about party spending suspected to have been used in a vote-buying scandal involving two former LDP lawmakers.

It is suspected that some funds former Justice Minister Katsuyuki Kawai and his wife, Anri, used for vote-buying for Anri's campaign for the 2019 election of the House of Councillors, the upper chamber of the Diet, Japan's parliament, was sourced from a total of 150 million yen sent from the LDP headquarters to the Kawais side.

"I'll explain to the public in writing that the money (sent from the LDP) wasn't used for vote-buying," Kishida, former policy chief of the LDP, said in an interview.

"We have to think about the party's accountability and transparency, as well as reform of its governance," Kishida said, expressing his intention to give an explanation about the LDP funds in question "as soon as possible."

How to reform the party will be a key issue in the LDP leadership race on Sept. 29 for choosing the successor to outgoing President Yoshihide Suga, also prime minister, Kishida stressed, apparently aiming to fend off strong criticism over the issue of money and politics.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]