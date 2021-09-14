Japan Emperor’s Family Delays Move to New Residence

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Sept. 14 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Emperor Naruhito’s family will postpone its move to a renovated residence at the Imperial Palace in Tokyo, it was learned on Tuesday.

Relocation work is likely to be completed around next Monday, the Imperial Household Agency said.

Initially, Emperor Naruhito, Empress Masako and their daughter, Princess Aiko, were set to start living at the new home on Wednesday.

The postponement comes as measures to prevent COVID-19 infections are prioritized during the relocation work, at the wish of the Imperial couple, agency officials said.

The Emperor’s family left its old household, the Akasaka Imperial Residence in the Japanese capital’s Minato Ward, on Sept. 6 and currently stays at the palace’s main building on a temporary basis.

