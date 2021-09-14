Japan Confirms 6,277 New Coronavirus Cases

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Sept. 14 (Jiji Press)--Japan reported 6,277 new cases of novel coronavirus infection on Tuesday, with the daily count for a Tuesday falling below 10,000 for the first time since July 27.

The number of coronavirus patients with severe symptoms fell by 70 from Monday to 1,905. Fifty-five new deaths linked to the virus were recorded.

Tokyo confirmed 1,004 new cases of novel coronavirus infection on Tuesday, down by 625 from a week before, the metropolitan government said.

Tokyo's daily cases decreased week on week for the 23rd straight day. New COVID-19 fatalities in the Japanese capital came to 14.

The seven-day average of daily new infection cases stood at 1,243.7 as of Tuesday, down 44.3 pct from a week before.

