LDP Presidential Race Likely to Be 3-Way Contest

Tokyo, Sept. 14 (Jiji Press)--The upcoming leadership election of Japan's ruling Liberal Democratic Party is shaping up as a three-way contest, as former LDP Secretary-General Shigeru Ishiba is unlikely to run in the race.

Ishiba, 64, plans instead to support regulatory reform minister Taro Kono, 58, one of the three candidates, in the LDP presidential election, slated for Sept. 29, informed sources said Tuesday.

Along with Kono, who currently oversees Japan's novel coronavirus vaccine rollout, former LDP policy chief Fumio Kishida, 64, and former Internal Affairs and Communications Minister Sanae Takaichi, 60, have announced their bids for the LDP presidency.

Candidacies for the election, which will choose the successor to the incumbent, Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga, will be registered on Friday. Suga has decided not to seek re-election.

On Tuesday, the LDP's largest faction, led by former Secretary-General Hiroyuki Hosoda, effectively decided to allow its members to vote for the candidates they support individually, instead of binding them to a specific policy of the faction.

