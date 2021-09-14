Japan Eyes Heavier Penalties for Online Libel

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Sept. 14 (Jiji Press)--The Japanese government has drafted a law revision to toughen the penalties for insults under the criminal code, in a bid to curb online libel, Justice Minister Yoko Kamikawa said Tuesday.

Kamikawa told a press conference that she will ask the Legislative Council, an advisory panel to the minister, on Thursday to examine the law revision.

“Libel on the internet is absolutely unacceptable as it could lead to irrecoverably grave human rights abuse,” Kamikawa said.

The minister said she expects the council to have “full-fledged discussions (on the matter) with a sense of speed.”

Currently, the criminal code stipulates “misdemeanor imprisonment without work or a petty fine” to punish insults.

