Japan Wants Early Vaccinations for Exam-Taking Students

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Sept. 14 (Jiji Press)--The education ministry called on municipalities across Japan on Tuesday to give consideration to third-grade junior high and high school students preparing for entrance examinations so that they can be vaccinated against the novel coronavirus soon.

Along with a notice to municipalities to that effect, the ministry also sought cooperation from universities to provide vaccination venues and secure necessary medical workers.

Education minister Koichi Hagiuda told a press conference that in line with progress in vaccinations, he wants special consideration to be given to exam candidates who want to get inoculated so that they can do so smoothly.

The notice, which was jointly issued by the health ministry, highlighted cases in Tokyo and Oita Prefecture in which third-grade high school students have been given priority to receive COVID-19 vaccine shots.

The ministries hope these examples will help municipalities draw up their vaccination programs for students preparing for entrance exams.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]