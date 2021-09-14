Koizumi Announces Support for Kono in LDP Leadership Race

Newsfrom Japan

Yokosuka, Kanagawa Pref., Sept. 14 (Jiji Press)--Japan's Environment Minister Shinjiro Koizumi announced on Tuesday that he will back regulatory reform minister Taro Kono in the upcoming leadership election of the ruling Liberal Democratic Party.

"The LDP must change at a time when Japan and the world is changing due to the novel coronavirus crisis," Koizumi told a press conference at his hometown, Yokosuka in the eastern prefecture of Kanagawa.

"When looking at who (among the candidates) will be able to breathe fresh air into the party, the answer is obvious," Koizumi said.

The announcement by Koizumi, who is popular among the Japanese people, may sway votes from rank-and-file local members of the LDP.

Kono "is unparalleled in his ability to make a breakthrough," Koizumi said.

