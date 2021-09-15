Japanese Opposition CDP Struggling to Improve Fortune

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Sept. 15 (Jiji Press)--Japan's largest opposition Constitutional Democratic Party of Japan is struggling to gain public support, one year after it expanded by bringing in members of other opposition parties.

The CDP had intended to scoop up votes by people unhappy with the deeply unpopular Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga to wrestle power from his ruling coalition in the upcoming general election for the House of Representatives, the all-important lower chamber of parliament. It had hoped that the Suga cabinet's low approval ratings would provide a tailwind for the party.

The situation changed dramatically, however, when Suga, also president of the ruling Liberal Democratic Party, abruptly said earlier this month that he would not seek re-election as LDP leader. This means he will step down as prime minister.

"We'll compete in the general election by telling people in various ways how we evaluate Abenomics, which lasted for nearly nine years," CDP leader Yukio Edano said at a party meeting on Tuesday, referring to former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe's economic policy.

But people are keeping their eyes on the LDP's Sept. 29 leadership race, while little attention is being paid to the CDP.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]