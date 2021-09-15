Kono-Ishiba Alliance Possible in LDP Leadership Election

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Sept. 15 (Jiji Press)--Taro Kono, one of contenders in the Sept. 29 leadership election for Japan's ruling Liberal Democratic Party, may join hands with former LDP Secretary-General Shigeru Ishiba to aim at a landslide victory in the race.

On Monday, Kono, 58-year-old regulatory reform minister, asked Ishiba, 64, for support in the leadership election to win votes from rank-and-file party members.

Both Kono and Ishiba are popular among the public. They are ranked high in opinion polls on who should be the next prime minister.

Kono apparently thinks that support from Ishiba will help him gain rank-and-file votes enough to avoid a runoff in which lawmakers' votes are crucial.

At the same time, Kono's request for help lent support to Ishiba, who was believed to be finding difficulty in gaining the support of 20 party lawmakers needed to run in the leadership election.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]