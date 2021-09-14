87 Pct of Agricultural Support "Harmful": U.N. Report

Newsfrom Japan

London, Sept. 14 (Jiji Press)--Eighty-seven pct of agricultural support measures taken across the globe are distorting prices and are environmentally and socially "harmful," three U.N. bodies, including the Food and Agriculture Organization, said in a report released Tuesday.

According to the report, global support for producers in the agricultural sector amounts to 540 billion dollars per year. Of that amount, support worth approximately 470 billion dollars is causing adverse effects, the report said.

The U.N. bodies called on governments across the world to review their agricultural support policies, noting that many of their measures are "hindering the achievement of sustainable and equitable food systems."

Japan was named by the report as a country that heavily supports the agriculture sector, along with South Korea, the Czech Republic, Iceland and Norway.

The report is expected to be used as a basis for discussion at the U.N. Food Systems Summit to be held on Sept. 23.

