Myanmar Refugee Joins Futsal Team in Japan

Yokohama, Sept. 15 (Jiji Press)--A Myanmar soccer player recognized as a refugee in Japan after protesting against his country's military has joined Y.S.C.C.Yokohama in Japan's national futsal league.

Pyae Lyan Aung told a press conference on Tuesday that he is happy to be supported by everyone in the team based in Yokohama, south of Tokyo, feeling that the team is like his family.

The 25-year-old goalkeeper arrived in Japan as a member of Myanmar's national team. But he refused to return home after displaying, at a World Cup Asian qualifier with Japan in May, a three-finger salute as a gesture of protest against the military coup in the Southeast Asian country. He then applied for refuge status in Japan.

While participating in the Yokohama team as a trainee from July, he was granted refugee status in August.

As confusion still continues in Myanmar under the military junta, Pyae Lyan Aung said at the press conference that he hopes that many people will learn about his home country through his soccer performance.

