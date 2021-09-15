Japan Confirms Safety of Shimane N-Plant Reactor for Restart

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Sept. 15 (Jiji Press)--Japanese regulators officially adopted on Wednesday a screening report concluding that the No. 2 reactor at the Shimane nuclear power plant in western Japan meets the country's new safety standards for a restart.

The No. 2 unit at the nuclear plant in Matsue, Shimane Prefecture, operated by Chugoku Electric Power Co. <9504>, became the 17th reactor in the country that has passed the Nuclear Regulation Authority's safety screenings.

The NRA examines the safety of nuclear reactors based on strict standards that Japan introduced after the March 2011 triple meltdown at Tokyo Electric Power Company Holdings Inc.'s <9501> tsunami-hit Fukushima No. 1 nuclear plant.

The Shimane No. 2 reactor became the fifth boiling-water reactor in Japan to win restart approval since the disaster hit reactors of the same type at the Fukushima plant, after the No. 6 and No. 7 reactors at TEPCO's Kashiwazaki-Kariwa nuclear plant in Niigata Prefecture, central Japan.

Chugoku Electric aims to complete seismic reinforcement and other works for the Shimane reactor by the end of March next year. It is unclear, however, when the company can gain consent from local governments for reactivating the reactor.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]