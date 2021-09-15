Man Not to Appeal Prison Sentence over Tokyo Runaway Car Crash

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Sept. 15 (Jiji Press)--A 90-year-old former senior Japanese government official sentenced to five years in prison without suspension for a high-profile fatal runaway car accident in Tokyo in 2019 does not plan to appeal the ruling, it was learned Wednesday.

The ruling, handed down by Tokyo District Court on Sept. 2, is highly likely to become final, as the prosecution side has no plan to file an appeal either. Both sides can challenge the ruling until Thursday.

On Wednesday morning, the man, Kozo Iizuka, said he felt sorry for the victims and their family members, according to the chairman of a nonprofit organization supporting families of offenders who met with Iizuka at his home in Tokyo.

"I want to pay for my sin," the chairman quoted Iizuka, head of the now-defunct Agency of Industrial Science and Technology under the Ministry of International Trade and Industry, now the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry, as saying.

Iizuka looked tired and said he will follow the court's decision, according to the chairman.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]