N. Korea Fires 2 Ballistic Missiles

Seoul, Sept. 15 (Jiji Press)--North Korea fired two ballistic missiles from an inland area toward the Sea of Japan on Wednesday, South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff said.

The objects appear to have fallen outside Japan's exclusive economic zone, according to the Japan Coast Guard.

This was North Korea's first ballistic missile launch since March.

In Tokyo, Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga told reporters that the launched projectiles are judged to be ballistic missiles.

The launch is "outrageous as it poses a threat to the peace and safety of our country and the region," Suga said. "It also violates U.N. Security Council resolutions. We make a stern protest and a strong condemnation."

