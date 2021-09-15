N. Korea Fires 2 Short-Range Ballistic Missiles

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Sept. 15 (Jiji Press)--North Korea fired two short-range ballistic missiles from an inland area around Yangdok County in South Pyongan Province toward the Sea of Japan on Wednesday, South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff said.

The objects are believed to have fallen at a point some 300 kilometers north of the island of Hegurajima off the Noto Peninsula in the central prefecture of Ishikawa within Japan's exclusive economic zone, according to Japanese Defense Minister Nobuo Kishi.

On Wednesday night, Kishi told reporters in Tokyo that the ballistic missiles launched by North Korea are estimated to have flown some 750 kilometers on irregular trajectories with a maximum altitude of 50 kilometers.

The Japan Coast Guard had initially said that the missiles are believed to have fallen outside Japan's exclusive economic zone.

This was North Korea's first short-range ballistic missile launch since March and the second since U.S. President Joe Biden took office in January.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]