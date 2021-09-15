Japan Confirms 6,806 New Coronavirus Cases

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Sept. 15 (Jiji Press)--Japan reported 6,806 new cases of novel coronavirus infection on Wednesday, with the daily count falling below 10,000 on a Wednesday for the first time since July 28.

The number of coronavirus patients with severe symptoms fell by 71 from Tuesday to 1,834, slipping below 1,900 for the first time since Aug. 22. Seventy-three new deaths linked to the virus were recorded on Wednesday.

The Tokyo metropolitan government confirmed 1,052 new coronavirus cases, with the daily total falling by 782 from a week before, down for the 24th day in a row.

Meanwhile, 20 new deaths were recorded among infected people in the Japanese capital.

The seven-day average of daily new infection cases stood at 1,132, down 44.5 pct from a week earlier, according to the metropolitan government.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]