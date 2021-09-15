Tokyo Records 1,052 New Coronavirus Cases

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Sept. 15 (Jiji Press)--The Tokyo metropolitan government reported 1,052 new cases of novel coronavirus infection on Wednesday, with the daily count falling by 782 from a week before, down for the 24th day in a row.

Meanwhile, 20 new deaths were recorded among infected people in the Japanese capital.

The seven-day average of new infection cases stood at 1,132, down 44.5 pct from a week earlier, according to the metropolitan government.

Of the new cases confirmed on Wednesday, people in their 20s formed the largest group by age, at 267, followed by those in their 30s, at 213, and those in their 40s, at 188. People aged 19 or under numbered 155, and those aged 65 or over came to 66.

The number of very ill COVID-19 patients in Tokyo under the metropolitan government's criteria fell by 10 from Tuesday to 198.

