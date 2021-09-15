DPFP Pledges 50-T.-Yen COVID-19 Package for Lower House Election

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Sept. 15 (Jiji Press)--The Democratic Party for the People on Wednesday announced its campaign pledges for the upcoming general election, including a plan to launch an emergency economic package of around 50 trillion yen to tackle the novel coronavirus crisis.

The opposition party's campaign pledges for the election for the House of Representatives, the all-important lower chamber of the Diet, also include a plan to lower Japan's consumption tax rate to 5 pct from the current 10 pct temporarily.

"We will save the coronavirus-dented economy first," DPFP head Tamaki told a press conference.

As pandemic response measures, the party specifically vowed to hand out 100,000 yen in cash to all citizens and make up for sales falls depending on business sizes.

Tamaki also underscored the importance of adopting expansionary fiscal policies to invigorate consumer spending and corporate investment.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]