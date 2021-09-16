FOCUS: Accountability Seen as Key Issue in LDP Leadership Race

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Sept. 16 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga is stepping down in a few weeks, after having rejected calls for convincing explanations on a range of issues including major scandals and a controversial personnel appointment rejection.

The failure to fulfill accountability has been pointed to by many as a key drawback of the administrations of Suga and his immediate predecessor, Shinzo Abe. How this style of government management will be revamped is likely to be an important focus in the forthcoming leadership election of the ruling Liberal Democratic Party.

Suga, who marked his first anniversary in office on Thursday, has decided not to run in the LDP election, slated for Sept. 29.

Lack of Clarity Leads to Deadlock

