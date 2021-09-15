Japan Protests N. Korea's Ballistic Missile Firing

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Sept. 15 (Jiji Press)--In response to North Korea's firing of two short-range ballistic missiles toward the Sea of Japan on Wednesday, the Japanese government ordered the Self-Defense Forces to enhance warning and surveillance activities and lodged its strong protest with Pyongyang through a diplomatic channel in Beijing.

Denouncing the missile firing as "an outrageous act and violation of U.N. Security Council sanctions resolutions," Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga instructed relevant government agencies to make full intelligence-gathering efforts and promptly provide Japanese people with accurate information.

He also called for thoroughly confirming the safety of aircraft and vessels and fully preparing for a contingency.

"We will work closely with the United States, South Korea and other countries involved to protect the people's lives and peaceful livelihoods," Suga told reporters at the prime minister's office.

Suga also held a National Security Council meeting at the office to discuss how to handle the matter.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]