Takeuchi to Become OECD Deputy Secretary-General

Tokyo, Sept. 16 (Jiji Press)--The Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development has decided to appoint Yoshiki Takeuchi, former Japanese vice minister of finance for international affairs, as deputy secretary-general at the Paris-based international body, Japan's Foreign Ministry said Wednesday.

The OECD made the decision at a board meeting Wednesday.

Takeuchi will succeed incumbent Masamichi Kono in November.

Well-versed in the international economy and the financial sector, Takeuchi will assist OECD Secretary-General Mathias Cormann together with other deputy secretaries-general in the OECD's efforts to tackle economic stagnation amid the coronavirus pandemic and various other challenges in the economic and social fields.

Since 1990, one of the posts of deputy secretary-general at the OECD has been occupied by Japanese nationals. Incumbent Kono took the post in 2017 after serving as vice minister for international affairs at the Japanese Financial Services Agency.

