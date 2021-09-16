N. Korea Tested Railway-Borne Missile System Wed.

Newsfrom Japan

Seoul, Sept. 16 (Jiji Press)--North Korea successfully tested a railway-borne missile system Wednesday, the country's state-run Korean Central News Agency said Thursday.

Missiles launched from the system in a mountain area in the country's central region flew 800 kilometers and accurately struck a target in the Sea of Japan, the KCNA said

Its report apparently referred to the short-range ballistic missiles fired Wednesday by North Korea that are believed to have fallen into Japan's exclusive economic zone.

The test was guided by Pak Jong Chon, member of the Presidium of the Political Bureau of the Central Committee of the Workers' Party of Korea and secretary of the committee, while North Korea's top leader, Kim Jong Un, was not present, according to the KCNA.

At the party's congress in January, a railway-borne missile regiment was organized to strengthen North Korea's capability to carry out intensive multi-concurrent strikes in order to enhance the country's response capabilities, the KCNA said.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]