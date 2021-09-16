Drunken Driving Causes 950 Fatal Accidents in Japan in 5 Years

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Sept. 16 (Jiji Press)--The number of fatal accidents caused by drunken driving totaled 950 in Japan in the five years through 2020, the National Police Agency said Thursday.

The number of fatal accidents plus serious injury cases caused by drunken drivers came to 2,949, the NPA said.

A nationwide campaign for traffic safety will be conducted from Tuesday through Sept. 30, with a focus on cracking down on drunken driving following a truck crash in Yachimata, Chiba Prefecture, east of Tokyo, in June that left two schoolchildren dead and three others injured.

According to the NPA's analysis of the 2,949 cases, the number of drunken drivers who took the wheel to go to eating and drinking facilities accounted for the largest group, at 803, or almost 30 pct of the total.

More than 250 cases each were caused by drivers making a visit, going shopping and going to work.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]