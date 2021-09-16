Shohei Ohtani among Time's 100 Most Influential People

Newsfrom Japan

New York, Sept. 15 (Jiji Press)--Japanese two-way star Shohei Ohtani of the Los Angeles Angels of the U.S. Major League Baseball is among Time's 100 most influential people of 2021, according to the list published by the U.S. magazine Wednesday.

He made the list for the first time and was chosen in the "icons" category.

In a commentary on the magazine's selection of Ohtani, Alex Rodriguez, who played for the New York Yankees of the MLB, said: "He's the modern-day Bambino and yet even Babe Ruth wasn't stealing 20-plus bases, hitting 40-plus homers and throwing 100 miles per hour in the same season. Only Shohei can." Ruth, known as "the God of baseball," went by many nicknames, including the Bambino.

Japanese tennis star Naomi Osaka was also chosen in the icons category, making the list for the third straight year.

In an article contributed to the magazine, Russell Wilson, an American football quarterback for the Seattle Seahawks of the U.S. National Football League, said that Osaka has been able to "talk honestly about struggling with her mental health and share with us her vulnerability." He also explained that during last year's U.S. Open, Osaka wore face masks honoring black victims of police or racist violence in the United States.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]