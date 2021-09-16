Japan Biz Leader Backs Kishida's Economic Policy

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Sept. 16 (Jiji Press)--Liberal Democratic Party lawmaker Fumio Kishida, who is set to run for the Japanese ruling party's presidency, said Thursday that his economic policy has won support from Japanese business leader Masakazu Tokura.

At a meeting on the day with Tokura, chairman of the Japan Business Federation (Keidanren), the country's biggest business lobby, Kishida, former policy chief of the LDP, outlined his policy pledges for the Sept. 29 LDP presidential election, such as what he calls "new Japanese-style capitalism," whose pillars include the strengthening of wealth redistribution.

Kishida quoted Tokura as saying that he entirely agrees with the LDP lawmaker's economic policy as it is in line with the policy of Keidanren.

In talks with reporters after the meeting, Kishida, 64, pledged to work with the economic world, including Keidanren, to realize economic recovery and growth. He said: "I want to make more appeals on party reform and policies. I'm confident of victory." The campaign period for the LDP election starts Friday.

So far, Kishida, former Internal Affairs and Communications Minister Sanae Takaichi, 60, and regulatory reform minister Taro Kono, 58, have announced their intent to run in the race.

