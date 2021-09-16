Kono Supports Dual Surnames, Same-Sex Marriage

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Sept. 16 (Jiji Press)--Taro Kono, who will run in the upcoming leadership election of Japan's ruling Liberal Democratic Party, said Thursday that he supports proposals to allow dual surnames for married couples and same-sex marriage.

Topics related to one's sense of values "should be discussed broadly," Kono, currently regulatory reform minister, said in an interview.

Political parties should not oblige member lawmakers to follow the opinions of their parties on such topics, he added.

On North Korea's abductions of Japanese nationals decades ago, Kono stressed the need to hold top-level talks between the two countries.

"A summit meeting is the only way to solve the issue swiftly," he said.

