Japan Diet Session to Elect New PM May Be Convened Oct. 4

Tokyo, Sept. 16 (Jiji Press)--The Japanese government is considering convening an extraordinary parliamentary session to elect the successor to outgoing Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga on Oct. 4, Chief Cabinet Secretary Katsunobu Kato told a press conference Thursday.

The schedule is expected to be decided by the cabinet after it is conveyed to senior members of the steering committees of both chambers of the Diet, the country's parliament.

The extraordinary session will follow the leadership election for the ruling Liberal Democratic Party on Sept. 29. Suga, also president of the LDP, will not run for re-election.

Noting that the Oct. 21 expiration of the term of office for the current House of Representatives members is approaching, Kato said "the time is coming for local governments across the country to start making full preparations" for a general election for the all-important lower chamber of the Diet.

"So we need to decide early the schedule of the extraordinary Diet session and make it clear that there is virtually no possibility of the general election taking place before the end of the Lower House members' term of office," he added.

