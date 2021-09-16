Japan to Convene Diet Session Oct. 4 to Elect New PM

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Sept. 16 (Jiji Press)--The Japanese government is considering convening an extraordinary parliamentary session to elect the successor to outgoing Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga on Oct. 4, Chief Cabinet Secretary Katsunobu Kato said Thursday.

The schedule is expected to be decided at a cabinet meeting Tuesday, the top government spokesman told a press conference.

The extra session of the Diet, Japan's parliament, will follow the leadership election for the ruling Liberal Democratic Party on Sept. 29. Suga, also president of the LDP, will not run for re-election.

Some LDP members now believe that the next election for the House of Representatives, the lower chamber of the Diet, may be held Nov. 7, informed sources said.

Pointing out that the Oct. 21 expiration of the current Lower House members' term looms, Kato said the government needs to officially decide at an early date when to convene the extra Diet session and make it clear that the general election will be held after the expiration of the term.

