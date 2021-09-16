Princess Mako's Boyfriend Komuro to Return to Japan

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Sept. 16 (Jiji Press)--Kei Komuro, who is likely to marry Japanese Princess Mako, a niece of Emperor Naruhito, within the year, will return to Japan from the United States soon, informed sources said Thursday.

The Imperial Household Agency plans to announce the marriage around that time. A press conference by the couple is being considered.

Princess Mako, the eldest daughter of Crown Prince Akishino and Crown Princess Kiko, and her boyfriend, Komuro, both 29, got engaged informally in September 2017. They were scheduled to hold their wedding ceremony in November 2018 after the "Nosai-no-Gi" official engagement ceremony.

After a weekly magazine reported in December 2017 that Komuro's mother and her former fiance were in a money dispute, however, the agency said in February 2018 that ceremonies related to the marriage between the princess and Komuro would be postponed to 2020.

In August 2018, Komuro left Japan to study at Fordham University's law school in New York. He graduated in May 2021 and took a bar examination of New York State in July. The results will be released by mid-December.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]