Japan Confirms 5,705 New Coronavirus Cases

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Sept. 16 (Jiji Press)--Japan reported 5,705 new cases of novel coronavirus infection on Thursday.

The number of new deaths linked to the virus totaled 63, including 24 in Tokyo and 12 in the western Japan prefecture of Osaka.

According to Japan's health ministry, the number of patients with serious symptoms across the country fell by 91 from Wednesday to 1,743, slipping below 1,800 for the first time since Aug. 18.

The Tokyo metropolitan government confirmed 831 new coronavirus cases on Thursday, with the daily figure more than halved from the week-before count of 1,675.

The daily tally marked a week-on-week decline for the 25th consecutive day.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]