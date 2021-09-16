Tokyo Confirms 831 New Coronavirus Cases

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Sept. 16 (Jiji Press)--The Tokyo metropolitan government confirmed 831 new cases of novel coronavirus infection on Thursday, with the daily figure more than halved from the week-before count of 1,675.

The daily tally marked a week-on-week decline for the 25th consecutive day. In the Japanese capital, 24 new deaths linked to the virus were reported.

The seven-day average of daily new infection cases came to 1,011.4, down 44.9 pct from a week earlier, according to the metropolitan government.

Of the new cases detected on Thursday, people in their 20s made up the largest group by age, at 213, followed by those in their 40s, at 145, and those in their 30s, at 143. People aged 19 or under numbered 138, and those aged 65 or over totaled 74.

The number of very ill COVID-19 patients under the metropolitan government's criteria dropped by 16 from Wednesday to 182.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]