Japan Starts 1st Survey on Human Rights Issues in Supply Chains

Tokyo, Sept. 16 (Jiji Press)--With forced labor in supply chains being thrust into the limelight as an international issue, Japan's industry ministry is currently conducting its first survey on how companies in the country are tackling human rights issues.

If such measures are deemed inadequate by the international community, there is a risk of Japan-made products being shunned from the global market and companies lagging behind in competitiveness.

The ministry is planning to consider whether to develop a law on such matters, by analyzing the results of the survey.

The survey covers around 2,700 companies They include all of the about 2,600 companies listed on the first and second sections of the Tokyo Stock Exchange, as well as some unlisted companies, such as those in the textile industry.

The survey asks companies on their measures to prevent human rights violations throughout the supply chain, including those introduced at their raw material suppliers, and on obstacles that they face over implementing such measures.

