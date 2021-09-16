Noda Decides to Throw Hat in LDP Presidential Race

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Sept. 16 (Jiji Press)--Seiko Noda, executive acting secretary-general of the Liberal Democratic Party, announced on Thursday her plan to run in the leadership election for the Japanese ruling party, becoming the fourth person to declare a bid for the party presidency.

Noda, 61, decided to join the race as she now expects to be able to secure recommendations from 20 LDP lawmakers, the minimum number needed for filing a candidacy in the Sept. 29 election.

Earlier, former LDP Policy Research Council Chairman Fumio Kishida, 64, former Internal Affairs and Communications Minister Sanae Takaichi, 60, and regulatory reform minister Taro Kono, 58, unveiled their plans to take part in the closely watched party contest.

The official campaign period for the election is set to start on Friday, when candidacies are accepted.

Intraparty factions excluding one led by Kishida are expected to allow members to vote for the candidates they support individually, without requiring them to back the contenders selected by the factions, making the outlook for the election uncertain.

