Tokyo Experts Urge Vigilance against Winter Virus Resurgence

Tokyo, Sept. 16 (Jiji Press)--The number of new COVID-19 cases in Tokyo needs to be reduced significantly, experts said Thursday, expressing concerns over a possible resurgence of the new coronavirus toward winter.

The total number of new infection cases in the Japanese capital has been on a downtrend since late August, but the proportion of new COVID-10 cases among children below 10 has been increasing, the experts said at a metropolitan government meeting to monitor the COVID-19 situation.

The seven-day average of daily new infection cases in Tokyo stood at 1,095.1 as of Wednesday, down 45 pct from a week before.

The number of hospitalized COVID-19 patients stood at 3,097, down 911, while that of severely ill patients, measured under the metropolitan government's standards, fell by 54 to 1,988.

The number of patients staying at home fell by half to 5,971. Nine patients, including a person in their 30s, died at home in the past week.

